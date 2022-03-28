Road closures: two for Sefton drivers this week

Drivers in and around Sefton will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with both of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A5036, from 9.30am March 23 to 3.30pm March 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 southbound, from A5207 - A5038 Lane closure due to works by utility works.

• A59, from 9pm March 25 to 5am April 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57/A59/Switch Island Lane one closure due to El;ectrical works by Streetwise.