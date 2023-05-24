Sefton house prices dropped slightly in March

House prices dropped slightly, by 0.5%, in Sefton in March, new figures show.

General view of estate agents signs outside a block of flats in Basingstoke, Hampshire.

House prices dropped slightly, by 0.5%, in Sefton in March, new figures show.

But the drop does not reverse the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 5% over the last year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The average Sefton house price in March was £210,768, Land Registry figures show – a 0.5% decrease on February.

Most Popular

Over the month, the picture was different to that across the North West, where prices decreased 1.3%, and Sefton was above the 1.2% drop for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Sefton rose by £10,000 – putting the area 27th among the North West’s 35 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The highest annual growth in the region was in Fylde, where property prices increased on average by 14.3%, to £247,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Blackpool gained 0.7% in value, giving an average price of £130,000.

First steps on the property ladder

Advertisement

Advertisement

First-time buyers in Sefton spent an average of £170,000 on their property – £7,800 more than a year ago, and £42,500 more than in March 2018.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £239,000 on average in March – 40.6% more than first-time buyers.

Property types

Owners of terraced houses saw the biggest fall in property prices Sefton in March – they dropped 1.2% in price, to £159,728 on average. But over the last year, prices rose by 4.7%.

Among other types of property:

Detached: up 0.2% monthly; up 6.4% annually; £380,778 average

up 0.2% monthly; up 6.4% annually; £380,778 average Semi-detached: down 0.6% monthly; up 5% annually; £227,161 average

down 0.6% monthly; up 5% annually; £227,161 average Flats: down 0.6% monthly; up 3.5% annually; £120,948 average

How do property prices in Sefton compare?

Buyers paid roughly the same as the average price in the North West (£212,000) in March for a property in Sefton. Across the North West, property prices are roughly the same as those across the UK, where the average cost £285,000.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The most expensive properties in the North West were in Trafford – £361,000 on average, and 1.7 times as much as more than in Sefton. Trafford properties cost 3.1 times as much as homes in Burnley (£115,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in E09000020.

Factfile

Average property price in March

Sefton: £210,768

The North West:£211,759

UK: £285,009

Annual growth to March

Sefton: +5%

The North West: +5.2%

UK: +4.1%

Highest and lowest annual growth in the North West