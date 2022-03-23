Sefton house prices increased in January

EMBARGOED TO 00001 TUESDAY OCTOBER 26 File photo dated 14/10/14 of estate agents boards. The housing market is set to record its highest level of sales this year since 2007, according to a property website. Issue date: Tuesday October 26, 2021.

House prices increased by 2.3% in Sefton in January, new figures show.

The boost contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area achieve 10.2% annual growth.

The average Sefton house price in January was £201,925, Land Registry figures show – a 2.3% increase on December.

Over the month, the picture was better than that across the North West, where prices decreased 0.3%, and Sefton outperformed the 0.4% rise for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Sefton rose by £19,000 – putting the area 23rd among the North West’s 39 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The best annual growth in the region was in Tameside, where property prices increased on average by 19.1%, to £200,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Allerdale gained just 2.5% in value, giving an average price of £170,000.

Winners and Losers

Owners of flats saw the biggest improvement in property prices in Sefton in January – they increased 2.6%, to £118,148 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 5.6%.

Among other types of property:

Detached: up 1.7% monthly; up 13.8% annually; £363,747 averageSemi-detached: up 2.4% monthly; up 10.5% annually; £217,102 averageTerraced: up 2.5% monthly; up 9.3% annually; £152,205 average

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in Sefton spent an average of £163,000 on their property – £14,000 more than a year ago, and £41,000 more than in January 2017.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £229,000 on average in January – 40.9% more than first-time buyers.

How do property prices in Sefton compare?

Buyers paid 1.1% more than the average price in the North West (£200,000) in January for a property in Sefton. Across the North West, property prices are roughly the same as those across the UK, where the average cost £274,000.

The most expensive properties in the North West were in Trafford – £347,000 on average, and 1.7 times as much as more than in Sefton. Trafford properties cost 3.1 times as much as homes in Burnley (£110,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.

Factfile

Average property price in January

Sefton: £201,925The North West:£199,791UK: £273,762

Annual growth to January

Sefton: +10.2%The North West: +9.6%UK: +9.6%

Best and worst annual growth in the North West