Sefton road closures: eight for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Sefton's motorists will have eight road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a wait of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A5036, from 5am May 26 to 6am June 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 westbound, Heysham Road to Netherton Way narrow lanes due to construction improvement.

• A5036, from 8pm April 17 to 6am June 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 both directions Park Lane to Netherton Way closure due to construction improvement.

• A5036, from 9pm October 12 2022 to 5am October 12 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, Kirkstone to Netherton - Lane closure for carriageway - Reconstruction/Renewal.

And a further five closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A5036, from midnight, to 5am on May 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound, Copy Lane to Switch Island - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.

• A5036, from 9.30am May 31 to 3.30pm June 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, junction of Kirkstone, lane closure with four-way traffic signals.

• A5036, from 7am to 5pm on June 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, Seaforth roundabout and Netherton Road lane closures due to general maintenance.

• A5036, from 8am to 6pm on June 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound, Park Lane to Heysham Road for construction improvement/upgrade.

• A5036, from 8am to 5pm on June 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 westbound, Switch Island to Copy Lane - lane closure for horticulture.