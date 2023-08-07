Sefton road closures: eight for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Sefton's motorists will have eight road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Sefton's motorists will have eight road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A5036, from 8pm July 31 to 6am August 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound, Heysham Road to Copy Lane lane one closure due to drainage.

• A5036, from 9pm October 12 2022 to 5am October 12 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, Kirkstone to Netherton - Lane closure for carriageway - Reconstruction/Renewal.

And a further six closures will begin over the next two weeks:

Advertisement

Advertisement

• A5036, from 9.30am August 9 to 3.30pm August 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 Bridge Road roundabout lane closure due to communication works.

• A5036, from 7am to 5pm on August 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, Seaforth roundabout and Netherton Road lane closures due to general maintenance.

• A5036, from 9pm August 18 to 5am August 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 westbound, Hawthorne Rd to Docks - lane closure for drainage.

• A5036, from 9pm August 19 to 5am August 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 westbound, Switch to Copy Lane - lane closure for drainage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• A5036, from 7am to 5pm on August 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, Seaforth roundabout and Netherton Road lane closures due to general maintenance.

• A5036, from 5pm August 21 to 1am August 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 both directions Hawthorne Rd to Netherton Way - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.