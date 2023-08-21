Sefton road closures: five for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Sefton's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

• A5036, from 5pm August 21 to 1am August 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 both directions Hawthorne Rd to Netherton Way - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• A5036, from 9.30am August 29 to 6am September 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 westbound, Netherton Way to Kirkstone Road lane one closure due to Gas works.

• A5036, from 9.30am August 29 to 3.30pm September 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 westbound, Park Lane to Netherton Road lane closure due to Utility works.

• A5036, from 8pm August 29 to 6am August 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 both directions Park Lane to Netherton Way closure due to construction improvement.

• A5036, from 7am to 5pm on September 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, Seaforth roundabout and Netherton Road lane closures due to general maintenance.