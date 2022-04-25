Sefton road closures: five for motorists to avoid this week

Sefton's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M57, from 8am April 22 to 5am April 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 northbound, junction 6 to switch - Hard Shoulder Only for barrier/Fence Safety Repairs.

• A59, from 9pm April 20 to 5am April 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 northbound, junction 6 to Switch Island - Lane closure Switching for inspection/survey.

And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A5036, from 8pm April 27 to 5am May 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, lane closure and carriageway closures due to bridge works.

• A5036, from 7am April 30 to 5pm May 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, Netherton Way to Switch Island lane closures due to general maintenance works.

• A5036, from 7am May 7 to 5pm May 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, Seaforth roundabout and Netherton Road lane closures due to general maintenance.