Sefton road closures: five for motorists to avoid this week

Sefton's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures are due to start this week:

• A5036, from 9.30am June 6 to 3.30pm July 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 westbound, junction of Hawthorne Road lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A5036, from 7am to 5pm on June 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 westbound, switch to copy lane - Lane closure for Horticulture (Cutting and Planting).

• A59, from 8pm June 17 to 5am June 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, junction 5 - seven lanes closures and carriageway closures due to maintenance works.

• A59, from 9pm June 19 to 5am June 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M58 westbound, junction 1 to Switch Island, M57 northbound, junction 6 to witch Island, - Lane closure for Horticulture (Cutting and Planting).

• A5036, from 7pm to 10pm on June 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound, between Princess Way roundabout and Hawthorne Road lane closure to manhole.