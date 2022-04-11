Sefton road closures: four for motorists to avoid this week

Sefton's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures are due to start this week:

• A5036, from 9.30am April 12 to 3.30pm April 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 westbound, junction of Hawthorne Road lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A5036, from 8pm April 12 to 6am April 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036/M57/M58/A5758 northbound and westbound, (Switch Island) - Lane one closure due to replacement of traffic signal poles.

• A59, from 9pm April 20 to 5am April 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 northbound, junction 6 to Switch Island - Lane closure Switching for inspection/survey.

• A5036, from 8am April 23 to 5pm April 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, Netherton Way to Switch Island lane closures due to general maintenance works.