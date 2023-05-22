Sefton road closures: seven for motorists to avoid this week

Sefton's motorists will have seven road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A5036, from 8am May 20 to 3.30pm May 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound, Boundary Road to Switch Island lane one closure due to electrical works.

• A5036, from 8pm April 17 to 6am June 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 both directions Park Lane to Netherton Way closure due to construction improvement.

• A5036, from 9pm October 12 2022 to 5am October 12 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, Kirkstone to Netherton - Lane closure for carriageway - Reconstruction/Renewal.

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A5036, from 9.30am May 22 to 3.30pm May 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 westbound, Jubilee Road to Church Road roundabout - verge works.

• A5036, from 9.30am May 24 to 3.30pm May 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 westbound, Dunnings Bridge road lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A5036, from 5am May 26 to 6am June 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 westbound, Heysham Road to Netherton Way narrow lanes due to construction improvement.

• A5036, from 7am to 5pm on June 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, Seaforth roundabout and Netherton Road lane closures due to general maintenance.