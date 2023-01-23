Sefton road closures: six for motorists to avoid this week

Sefton's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And four of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A5036, from 8pm January 16 to 6am January 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5036 westbound, carriageway closure between Park Lane and Netherton Way due to technology works.

• A5036, from 9pm October 12 2022 to 5am October 12 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, Kirkstone to Netherton - Lane closure for carriageway - Reconstruction/Renewal.

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A5036, from 10pm January 23 to 5am January 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5036 northbound, from, junction A5207 to junction A5038 carriageway closure due to works by Vodafone.

• A5036, from 9pm January 24 to 5am January 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 westbound, Switch to Copy Lane - lane closure for barriers.

• A59, from 9pm January 28 to 5am January 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound, junction 6 to Switch - carriageway closure for horticulture.

• A5036, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on February 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 southbound, from, junction A59 to A5207 Lane one closure due to works by United Utilities.

