Sefton road closures: three for motorists to avoid this week

Sefton's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a holdup of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start this week:
• A5036, from 9pm May 23 to 5am May 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M58 westbound, junction 1 to Switch Island, M57 northbound, junction 6 to switch Island, A5036 eastbound and westbound, - Lane closure for Horticulture (Cutting and Planting).
• A5036, from 7am to 5pm on May 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, Seaforth roundabout and Netherton Road lane closures due to general maintenance.
• A5036, from 9.30am June 6 to 3.30pm July 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 westbound, junction of Hawthorne Road lane closure due to maintenance works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.