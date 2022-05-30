Sefton road closures: two for motorists to avoid this week

Sefton's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with both of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:

• A5036, from 9.30am June 6 to 3.30pm July 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 westbound, junction of Hawthorne Road lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A5036, from 7am to 5pm on June 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 westbound, switch to copy lane - Lane closure for Horticulture (Cutting and Planting).