Sefton road closures: two for motorists to avoid this week

Sefton's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:

• M58, from 8pm August 8 to 6am August 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M58 eastbound and westbound, J3 to J1 - Lane closure for inspection/survey.

• A5036, from 10pm August 10 to 6am August 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5036 FROM J A5207 TO J A5038 westbound, carriageway closure due to works on the Telecommunications Mast.