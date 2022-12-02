Sefton takeaway given new food hygiene rating

A Sefton takeaway has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Joseph Hook, data reporter
2 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Sefton takeaway has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Lucky Star Chinese Takeaway, a takeaway at 103 High Park Road, Southport was given the score after assessment on October 27, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
Advertisement
It means that of Sefton's 265 takeaways with ratings, 187 (71%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.