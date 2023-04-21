Sefton takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Sefton takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 21st Apr 2023, 10:06 BST
Osseano, a takeaway at 308 Stanley Road, Bootle, Merseyside was given the score after assessment on March 16, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Sefton's 264 takeaways with ratings, 188 (71%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.