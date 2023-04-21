Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Elon Musk ‘pays’ for Stephen King’s & LeBron James’ Twitter Blue Ticks
1 hour ago Hugh Bonneville announced as host of King Charles’ coronation concert
1 hour ago Deputy prime minister Dominic Raab resigns over bullying investigation
2 hours ago Lana Del Ray confirmed as BST Hyde Park Festival 2023 final headliner
2 hours ago NATO allies ‘agree’ Ukraine will become member state
3 hours ago Madness announce ‘C’est La Vie’ UK tour

Sefton takeaway handed new food hygiene rating

A Sefton takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 21st Apr 2023, 10:06 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Sefton takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Osseano, a takeaway at 308 Stanley Road, Bootle, Merseyside was given the score after assessment on March 16, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Sefton's 264 takeaways with ratings, 188 (71%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.