Seven more deaths recorded in Sefton
There were seven more coronavirus deaths recorded over the last two weeks in Sefton.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
48 minutes ago
A total of 1,230 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on January 19 (Thursday) – up from 1,223 on January 12.
They were among 28,261 deaths recorded across the North West.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Sefton.
A total of 179,176 deaths were recorded throughout England by January 19 (Thursday) – up from 178,133 a fortnight ago.