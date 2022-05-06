Southport and Ormskirk Hospital NHS Trust cares for 42 Covid-19 patients in hospital

Southport and Ormskirk Hospital NHS Trust was caring for 42 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on May 3 was in line with the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at Southport and Ormskirk Hospital NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 31% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 61.
Across England there were 9,243 people in hospital with Covid as of May 3, with 237 of them in mechanical ventilation beds – including one at Southport and Ormskirk Hospital NHS Trust.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 44% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 26%.
The figures also show that 47 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Southport and Ormskirk Hospital NHS Trust in the week to May 1. This was down from 56 in the previous seven days.