Two more deaths recorded in Sefton

There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the bank holiday weekend in Sefton.
The dashboard shows 1,062 people had died in the area by May 3 (Tuesday) – up from 1,060 on Friday.
They were among 24,469 deaths recorded across the North West.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Sefton.
Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.
Figures reported after a weekend are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths.
A total of 152,433 deaths were recorded throughout England by May 3 (Tuesday) – up from 152,066 on Friday.