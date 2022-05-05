Two more deaths recorded in Sefton

There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Sefton.
The dashboard shows 1,065 people had died in the area by May 5 (Thursday) – up from 1,063 on Wednesday.
They were among 24,540 deaths recorded across the North West.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Sefton.
Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.
A total of 153,021 deaths were recorded throughout England by May 5 (Thursday) – up from 152,628 on Wednesday.
Deaths reported today for England include a backlog that weren't reported on May 4 due to a technical issue.