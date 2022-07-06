Two more deaths recorded in Sefton

File photo dated 21/12/2021 of a nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. The Government has been told to "get a grip" of personal protective equipment (PPE) stocks and contracts, as it was disclosed more than half of suppliers who provided items through the VIP fast-track lane provided stock that was not suitable for use on the front line. Issue date: Wednesday March 30, 2022.

There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the last five days in Sefton as the UK's public health body moves to weekly reporting of data around the virus.

A total of 1,082 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on July 6 (Wednesday) – up from 1,080 on Friday.

They were among 25,177 deaths recorded across the North West.

The UK Health Security Agency is now reporting the latest coronavirus statistics weekly – in line with typical schedules for other respiratory infections as a part of the Government's Living with Covid strategy.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Sefton.