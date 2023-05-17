St Helens Borough Council have revealed the masterplan for the first phase of an ‘extremely exciting’ 20-year regenaration project, aiming to revitalise and celebrate the town.

The project could see 64 new homes, a large hotel and a modern market hall, with a bar and performance area, built in the town centre.

Jon Matthews Architects has created the masterplan and detailed design of the three central areas in proposals for the first phase of regeneration, which members of the public can view as part of a new community consultation starting this week.

Phase One of the project includes:

A high-quality office building to support a growing business community.

A 150 bed branded hotel.

A new modern market hall, incorporating food and beverage offers.

New homes, including apartments and townhouses.

New retail units.

Extensive public realm linking the new development to the bus station and Church Square.

Phase One plans. Image: https://sthelenstowncentre.co.uk/

New market hall: The market hall will feature approximately 23 stalls, food and beverage outlets, a bar and performance area, along with a range of other amenities to encourage and cater for visitors through the daytime and evenings. Outside the market hall will be space for play and child-focused street furniture.

The development will incorporate design features to respect the local heritage, potentially including: Inscriptions of St Helens Heritage in stone along footpaths, specially designed glass detailing into outdoor seating and educational signage to provide information about St Helen’s history.

How Market Street in St Helens could look. Image: sthelenstowncentre.co.uk

Councillor David Baines, leader of St Helens Borough Council, said: “This is an extremely exciting time for our borough with major regeneration projects at various stages of development, from new schools already delivered and Glass Futures nearing completion, to the Parkside redevelopment and much, much more.

“Our town centres in St Helens and Earlestown are key to our borough and of huge importance to local people. Their rejuvenation is critical to our borough’s future, and I am delighted to see our once in a lifetime plans for St Helens reach the next stage of the process. The plans are significant and we want to hear from as many residents and businesses as possible to help us shape the proposals.”

He added: We are totally focussed on providing the right conditions that will revitalise the town centre. With our focus on heritage, children and families, and our high ambitions for the future, we want to support the hundreds of local independent businesses already operating there and the growth of new ones, provide the right infrastructure, and deliver quality spaces and places that local people of all ages can enjoy.”

Image via https://sthelenstowncentre.co.uk/.

How to have your say on the plans: You can [email protected], call the free community phone line on 0333 358 0502 or visit one of the drops in below.

Tuesday May 23 (11am – 4pm) – 51 Church Street, St Helens Town Centre

Wednesday May 24 (11am – 4pm) – 51 Church Street, St Helens Town Centre

Thursday May 25 (11am – 4pm) – 51 Church Street, St Helens Town Centre

Friday May 26 (11am – 4pm) – 51 Church Street, St Helens Town Centre

Saturday May 27 (10am – 3pm) – 51 Church Street, St Helens Town Centre

The consultation ends on June 12 2023.