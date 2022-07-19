Drop in visits to A&E at Bridgewater Community Healthcare last month

Fewer patients visited A&E at Bridgewater Community Healthcare last month – and attendances were lower than over the same period last year, figures reveal.
NHS England figures show 3,912 patients visited A&E at Bridgewater Community Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust in June.
That was a drop of 4% on the 4,093 visits recorded during May, and 19% lower than the 4,802 patients seen in June 2021.
The figures show attendances were above the levels seen in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic – in June 2020, there were 1,963 visits to A&E departments run by Bridgewater Community Healthcare.
All of last month's attendances were via minor A&E departments – those which treat minor injuries and illnesses such as fractures, cuts and bruises.
Across England, A&E departments received 2.2 million visits last month.
That was in line with May, and the same number as were seen during June 2021.
At Bridgewater Community Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust:
In June:
There were 113 booked appointments, down from 247 in May
97% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%
Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in May:
The median time to treatment was 63 minutes. The median average is used to ensure figures are not skewed by particularly long or short waiting times
Around 11% of patients left before being treated