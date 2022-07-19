Drop in visits to A&E at Bridgewater Community Healthcare last month

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

General view of an Accident and Emergency Sign at Hinchingbrooke Hospital in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire.

Fewer patients visited A&E at Bridgewater Community Healthcare last month – and attendances were lower than over the same period last year, figures reveal.

NHS England figures show 3,912 patients visited A&E at Bridgewater Community Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust in June.

That was a drop of 4% on the 4,093 visits recorded during May, and 19% lower than the 4,802 patients seen in June 2021.

The figures show attendances were above the levels seen in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic – in June 2020, there were 1,963 visits to A&E departments run by Bridgewater Community Healthcare.

All of last month's attendances were via minor A&E departments – those which treat minor injuries and illnesses such as fractures, cuts and bruises.

Across England, A&E departments received 2.2 million visits last month.

That was in line with May, and the same number as were seen during June 2021.

At Bridgewater Community Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust:

In June:

There were 113 booked appointments, down from 247 in May

97% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%

Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in May:

The median time to treatment was 63 minutes. The median average is used to ensure figures are not skewed by particularly long or short waiting times