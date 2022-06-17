Drop in visits to A&E at Bridgewater Community Healthcare Trust last month

Fewer patients visited A&E at Bridgewater Community Healthcare Trust last month – and attendances were lower than over the same period last year, figures reveal.

NHS England figures show 4,093 patients visited A&E at Bridgewater Community Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust in May.

That was a drop of 7% on the 4,417 visits recorded during April, and 22% lower than the 5,246 patients seen in May 2021.

The figures show attendances were well above the levels seen at the start of the coronavirus pandemic – in May 2020, there were 1,828 visits to A&E at sites run by Bridgewater Community Healthcare Trust.

All of last month's attendances were via minor A&E departments – those which treat minor injuries and illnesses such as fractures, cuts and bruises​​.

Across England, A&E departments received 2.2 million visits last month.

That was an increase of 8% compared to April, and 5% more than the 2.1 million seen during May 2021.

At Bridgewater Community Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust:

In May:

There were 247 booked appointments, up from 104 in April

Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in March:

The median time to treatment was 57 minutes. The median average is used to ensure figures are not skewed by particularly long or short waiting times