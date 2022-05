Food hygiene ratings given to 12 St Helens establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 12 of St Helens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Poundbakery at Pound Bakery, 42 Church Street, St Helens; rated on April 26

• Rated 5: Westfields at Westfields Cafe Bar, 37 Westfield Street, St Helens; rated on April 26

• Rated 5: Pepe�s Piri Piri at 32-34 Duke Street, St Helens; rated on April 21

• Rated 5: Hope House at 41-43 Corporation Street, St Helens; rated on April 13

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 3: Rainhill Ex-Servicemens Club at Rainhill Ex Servicemens Club, 561a Warrington Road, Rainhill; rated on January 31

Takeaways

Plus seven ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Chain Lane Chippy at 14 Chain Lane Shopping Precinct, Chain Lane, St Helens; rated on April 26

• Rated 5: Top Pizza at 60 Sherlock Avenue, Haydock; rated on April 26

• Rated 5: Pinkeez at 91 Junction Lane, St Helens; rated on April 25

• Rated 5: Shako at 29 Baldwin Street, St Helens; rated on April 21

• Rated 5: Magic Chef at 49 Blackbrook Road, St Helens; rated on April 20

• Rated 4: Jade Garden at 325a Church Road, Haydock; rated on November 22