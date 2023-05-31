Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Nasa holds first public meeting about UFO sightings
Couple ‘absolutely ecstatic’ after winning £300,000 on scratchcard
Peter Andre GB News debut causes huge social media row
Sky customers banned from sharing Netflix accounts
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled

Food hygiene ratings given to eight St Helens establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of St Helens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 31st May 2023, 10:12 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of St Helens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

Most Popular

    • Rated 5: Eurest - Sainsburys Haydock at Staff Canteen Sainsburys Distribution Centre, Hall Wood Avenue, Haydock; rated on May 24

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

    • Rated 5: The Glass Horse at Glass Horse, 80 Sherdley Road, St Helens; rated on May 24

    • Rated 5: The Windle at 223 Hard Lane, St Helens; rated on May 15

    • Rated 3: The Junction at News Lane, Rainford; rated on April 25

    Takeaways

    Plus four ratings for takeaways:

    • Rated 5: Spicy Balti at 262 Church Road, Haydock; rated on May 25

    • Rated 5: Robins Lane Chippy at 196a Robins Lane, St Helens; rated on May 16

    • Rated 5: The Master Fryer Fish Bar at 1 Ashtons Green Drive, St Helens; rated on May 16

    • Rated 5: The Raj at The Raj 7 Chain Lane Shopping Precinct, Chain Lane, St Helens; rated on May 15