Food hygiene ratings given to eight St Helens establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of St Helens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 5: Eurest - Sainsburys Haydock at Staff Canteen Sainsburys Distribution Centre, Hall Wood Avenue, Haydock; rated on May 24
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Glass Horse at Glass Horse, 80 Sherdley Road, St Helens; rated on May 24
• Rated 5: The Windle at 223 Hard Lane, St Helens; rated on May 15
• Rated 3: The Junction at News Lane, Rainford; rated on April 25
Takeaways
Plus four ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Spicy Balti at 262 Church Road, Haydock; rated on May 25
• Rated 5: Robins Lane Chippy at 196a Robins Lane, St Helens; rated on May 16
• Rated 5: The Master Fryer Fish Bar at 1 Ashtons Green Drive, St Helens; rated on May 16
• Rated 5: The Raj at The Raj 7 Chain Lane Shopping Precinct, Chain Lane, St Helens; rated on May 15