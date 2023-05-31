Food hygiene ratings given to eight St Helens establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of St Helens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 5: Eurest - Sainsburys Haydock at Staff Canteen Sainsburys Distribution Centre, Hall Wood Avenue, Haydock; rated on May 24

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Glass Horse at Glass Horse, 80 Sherdley Road, St Helens; rated on May 24

• Rated 5: The Windle at 223 Hard Lane, St Helens; rated on May 15

• Rated 3: The Junction at News Lane, Rainford; rated on April 25

Takeaways

Plus four ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Spicy Balti at 262 Church Road, Haydock; rated on May 25

• Rated 5: Robins Lane Chippy at 196a Robins Lane, St Helens; rated on May 16

• Rated 5: The Master Fryer Fish Bar at 1 Ashtons Green Drive, St Helens; rated on May 16

