Food hygiene ratings given to two St Helens establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of St Helens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 19th May 2023, 10:53 BST
The Blue Mango Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Blue Mango And Mango Lounge, 6-7 Dane Court, Rainhill, Prescot was handed a one-out-of-five rating after assessment on April 13.
And Ajmeer Tandoori, a takeaway at 479 Warrington Road, Rainhill was given a score of three on April 13.