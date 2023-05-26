Food hygiene ratings handed to three St Helens establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of St Helens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 4: The Spice Inn at Coach And Horses, Ritherup Lane, Rainhill; rated on April 20
Takeaways
And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 3: China Garden at 58-60 Peckers Hill Road, St Helens; rated on April 20
• Rated 3: Pizza Power at 9 Junction Lane, St Helens; rated on April 20