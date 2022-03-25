Mersey Care Trust cares for 13 Covid-19 patients in hospital

By Katie Williams, Data Reporter
Friday, 25th March 2022, 10:52 am
Mersey Care Trust was caring for 13 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on March 22 was down from 19 on the same day the previous week.

There were seven beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust.

Across England there were 13,060 people in hospital with Covid as of March 22, with 269 of them in mechanical ventilation beds – though none were at Mersey Care Trust.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 46% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 5%.

The figures also show that 10 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Mersey Care Trust in the week to March 20. This was down from 19 in the previous seven days.