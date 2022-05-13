Mersey Care Trust cares for 18 Covid-19 patients in hospital

Mersey Care Trust was caring for 18 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on May 10 was up from 12 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 28% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 25.
Across England there were 7,363 people in hospital with Covid as of May 10, with 175 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 54% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 48%.
The figures also show that 17 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust in the week to May 8. This was up from 16 in the previous seven days.