Mersey Care Trust cares for 22 Covid-19 patients in hospital

Mersey Care Trust was caring for 22 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on March 29 was up from 13 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased by 47% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 15.
Across England there were 15,411 people in hospital with Covid as of March 29, with 325 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 82% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 33%.
The figures also show that 23 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust in the week to March 27. This was up from 10 in the previous seven days.