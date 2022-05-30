Number of coronavirus deaths revised down in St Helens

The number of coronavirus deaths were revised down over the weekend in St Helens.
A total of 666 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on May 30 (Monday) – down from 667 on Friday.
They were among 24,900 deaths recorded across the North West.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in St Helens.
Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.
Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.
A total of 155,270 deaths were recorded throughout England by May 30 (Monday) – up from 155,203 on Friday.