One more death recorded in St Helens

There was one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in St Helens.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Wednesday, 1st June 2022, 4:15 pm

A total of 667 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on June 1 (Wednesday) – up from 666 on Tuesday.

They were among 24,926 deaths recorded across the North West.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in St Helens.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

A total of 155,470 deaths were recorded throughout England by June 1 (Wednesday) – up from 155,380 on Tuesday.