One more death recorded in St Helens

There was one more coronavirus death recorded over the weekend in St Helens.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Monday, 27th June 2022, 5:01 pm

A total of 673 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on June 27 (Monday) – up from 672 on Friday.

They were among 25,085 deaths recorded across the North West.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in St Helens.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.

A total of 156,648 deaths were recorded throughout England by June 27 (Monday) – up from 156,564 on Friday.