Rise in visits to A&E at Mersey Care

More patients visited A&E at Mersey Care last month, with demand rising well above the levels seen over the same period last year.

NHS England figures show 12,939 patients visited A&E at Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust in March.

That was a rise of 27% on the 10,181 visits recorded during February, and more than double the 6,214 patients seen by the trust's two predecessors in March 2021.

All of last month's attendances were via minor A&E departments – those which treat minor injuries and illnesses such as fractures, cuts and bruises.

Across England, A&E departments received 2.2 million visits last month.

That was an increase of 19% compared to February, and 29% more than the 1.7 million seen during March 2021.

At Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust:

In March:

There were 95 booked appointments, up from 78 in February