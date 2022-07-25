Road closures: five for St Helens drivers this week

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Road Closed signs.

Drivers in and around St Helens will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A580, from 9pm July 23 to 5am July 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A580 clockwise and anti-clockwise, junction 23 to junction 23 - Lane closure for Horticulture.

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M6, from 9pm July 25 to 6am July 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 27- 23 carriageway closures due to SMART improvements.

• M62, from 9pm July 31 to 5am August 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 6 to junction 7 - carriageway closure for drainage.

• M62, from 9pm August 1 to 5am August 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 7 to 8 lane closures and slip road closures due to drainage works.

• M6, from 9pm August 1 to 6am August 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, J21a to J26 - Lane closure for Construction improvement/Upgrade.