Road closures: four for St Helens drivers this week

Drivers in and around St Helens will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M62, from 8pm May 15 to 6am May 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, J8 to J9 - Lane closure for communications.

• M62, from 8pm May 3 to 7am May 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 6 - seven lane closures and slip road closure due to resurfacing.

And a further two closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M6, from 9pm May 23 to 6am June 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 22 - 26 lane closures due to SMART improvements.

• M62, from 8pm May 29 to 5am May 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, J7 to J8 - Lane closure for barriers.