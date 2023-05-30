Register
Road closures: nine for St Helens drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around St Helens will have nine National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 30th May 2023, 15:45 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around St Helens will have nine National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And seven of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

    A580, from 9pm May 22 to 6am May 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, J21a to J26 - Lane closure for Construction improvement/Upgrade on behalf of Costain.

    M62, from midnight, May 24 to 11.59pm June 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, jct seven - 8.

    And a further seven closures will begin over the next two weeks:

    M58, from 9pm May 30 to 6am June 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, J21a to J26 - Lane closure for Construction improvement/Upgrade on behalf of Costain.

    M62, from 9pm May 30 to 5am June 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, J7 to J8 - carriageway closure for drainage.

    M62, from 9pm May 31 to 5am June 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 8 to junction 7 - carriageway closure for drainage.

    M62, from 9pm June 1 to 5am June 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 6 to junction 7 - Lane closure for drainage.

    M62, from 9pm June 2 to 5am June 3, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 7 to 8 lane closures and slip road closures due to drainage works.

    M62, from 9pm June 3 to 5am June 4, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 9 to junction 8 - carriageway closure for drainage.

    A580, from 9pm June 5 to 6am June 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junction 21A - 26 lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.