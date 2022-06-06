Road closures: seven for St Helens drivers this week

Drivers in and around St Helens will have seven National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And they are all are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that seven closures are due to start this week:

• M62, from 9pm June 6 to 6am June 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 8 entry slip road closure due to electrical works.

• M58, from 9pm June 6 to 6am June 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 27- 23 carriageway closure due to SMART improvements.

• M58, from 9pm June 13 to 6am June 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 27- 23 carriageway closure due to SMART improvements.

• M6, from 9pm June 14 to 6am June 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 23- 26 carriageway closure due to SMART improvements.

• M6, from 9pm June 15 to 6am June 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 21a to 26 lane closures and slip road closures due to SMART.

• M62, from 8pm June 16 to 7am June 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 6 - seven lane closures and slip road closure due to resurfacing.

• M6, from 9pm June 20 to 6am June 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 21a to 26 lane closures carriageway closures and slip road closures due to SMART.