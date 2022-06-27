Road closures: six for St Helens drivers this week

Drivers in and around St Helens will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And five of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures are due to start this week:

• M6, from 9pm June 27 to 6am June 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 27- 23 lane closures due to SMART improvements.

• M6, from 9pm June 28 to 6am June 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 27- 23 lane closures due to SMART improvements.

• M6, from 9pm June 29 to 6am June 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 27- 23 lane closures due to SMART improvements.

• M6, from 9pm June 30 to 6am July 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 27- 23 lane closures due to SMART improvements.

• M6, from 9pm July 1 to 6am July 4, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 27- 23 lane closures due to SMART improvements.

• M6, from 9pm July 4 to 6am July 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 21A - 26 carriageway closures due to SMART improvements.