Road closures: three for St Helens drivers this week

Drivers in and around St Helens will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And they are all are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start this week:

• M58, from 9pm May 2 to 6am May 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 22 - 26 lane closures due to SMART improvements.

• M62, from 8pm May 3 to 7am May 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 6 - seven lane closures and slip road closure due to resurfacing.

• M6, from 9pm May 9 to 6am May 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 22 - 26 lane closures due to SMART improvements.