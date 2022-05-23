Road closures: three for St Helens drivers this week

Drivers in and around St Helens will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start this week:

• M6, from 9pm May 23 to 6am June 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 22 - 26 lane closures due to SMART improvements.

• M62, from 8pm May 29 to 5am May 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, J7 to J8 - Lane closure for barriers.

• M58, from 9pm June 6 to 6am June 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 27- 23 carriageway closure due to SMART improvements.