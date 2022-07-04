Road closures: three for St Helens drivers this week

Drivers in and around St Helens will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• M6, from 9pm July 1 to 6am July 4, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 27- 23 lane closures due to SMART improvements.

And a further two closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M6, from 9pm July 4 to 6am July 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 21A - 26 carriageway closures due to SMART improvements.

• M6, from 9pm July 11 to 6am July 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 27- 23 carriageway closures due to SMART improvements.