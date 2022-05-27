St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust cares for 46 Covid-19 patients in hospital

Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 46 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on May 24 was down from 54 on the same day the previous week.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The number of beds at St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 65% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 132.

Across England there were 4,639 people in hospital with Covid as of May 24, with 142 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 59% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 49%.