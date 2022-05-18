St Helens house prices dropped slightly in March

File photo dated 14/10/14 of a sold and for sale signs. A gradual slowdown in the housing market in Scotland is likely as the cost-of-living crisis bites, a report has warned. House prices in Scotland continue to edge upwards but indicators are softening slightly, according to the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (Rics) latest survey. Issue date: Thursday May 12, 2022.

House prices dropped slightly, by 0.3%, in St Helens in March, new figures show.

But the drop does not reverse the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area achieve 9.7% annual growth.

The average St Helens house price in March was £163,306, Land Registry figures show – a 0.3% decrease on February.

Over the month, the picture was worse than that across the North West, where prices increased 0.4%, and St Helens underperformed compared to the 0.3% rise for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in St Helens rose by £14,000 – putting the area 23rd among the North West’s 39 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The best annual growth in the region was in Hyndburn, where property prices increased on average by 22.6%, to £129,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Barrow gained just 3.4% in value, giving an average price of £138,000.

Winners and Losers

Owners of flats fared worst in St Helens in March – they dropped 1.1% in price, to £89,612 on average. But over the last year, prices rose by 3.7%.

Among other types of property:

Detached: down 0.1% monthly; up 13% annually; £276,891 averageSemi-detached: down 0.1% monthly; up 10.2% annually; £169,805 averageTerraced: down 0.7% monthly; up 8.1% annually; £125,117 average

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in St Helens spent an average of £146,000 on their property – £13,000 more than a year ago, and £38,000 more than in March 2017.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £183,000 on average in March – 25.2% more than first-time buyers.

How do property prices in St Helens compare?

Buyers paid 20.4% less than the average price in the North West (£205,000) in March for a property in St Helens. Across the North West, property prices are low compared to those across the UK, where the average cost £278,000.

The most expensive properties in the North West were in Trafford – £351,000 on average, and 2.1 times as much as more than in St Helens. Trafford properties cost 3.2 times as much as homes in Burnley (£111,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.

Factfile

Average property price in March

St Helens: £163,306The North West:£205,121UK: £278,436

Annual growth to March

St Helens: +9.7%The North West: +9.7%UK: +9.8%

Best and worst annual growth in the North West