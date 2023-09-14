St Helens restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A St Helens restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Maplewood Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at The Maplewood Restaurant, Warrington Road, Bold Heath was given the score after assessment on August 9, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of St Helens's 223 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 135 (61%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.