St Helens restaurant given new food hygiene rating

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 14th Sep 2023, 16:23 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A St Helens restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Maplewood Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at The Maplewood Restaurant, Warrington Road, Bold Heath was given the score after assessment on August 9, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of St Helens's 223 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 135 (61%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.