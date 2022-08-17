St Helens restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A St Helens restaurant has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Ariete, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Ariete Bar And Restaurant Italia, 136 High Street, Newton Le Willows was given the score after assessment on July 12, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of St Helens's 213 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 132 (62%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.