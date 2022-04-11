St Helens road closures: four for motorists to avoid this week

St Helens's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a holdup of between 10 and 30 minutes.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• M62, from 8pm April 10 to 6am April 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, J7 to J9 - Lane closure for Structure - maintenance.

And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M58, from 9pm April 11 to 6am April 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 22 - 26 lane closures due to SMART improvements.

• A580, from 8pm April 13 to 6am April 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, J23 to Haydock Island - Lane closure for communications.

• M62, from 8pm April 21 to 6am April 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 7 - eight lane closures due to barrier repairs.