St Helens road closures: four for motorists to avoid this week

St Helens's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• M6, from 9pm November 28 to 6am December 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junction 21A - 26 lane closures and carriageway closures due to SMART improvement works.

And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M6, from 9pm December 5 to 6am December 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, J21a to J26 - Lane closure for Construction improvement/Upgrade.

• M62, from 4am December 8 to 5pm December 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 8 - nine hard shoulder, closure due to horticultural works.

• M6, from 9pm December 12 to 6am December 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junction 21A - 26 lane closures and carriageway closures due to SMART improvement works.