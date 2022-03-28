St Helens road closures: three for motorists to avoid this week

St Helens's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start this week:

• M58, from 9pm March 28 to 6am April 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 22 - 26 lane closures due to SMART improvements.

• M62, from 8pm March 29 to 6am March 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, J7 to J9 - Lane closure for inspection/survey.

• M62, from 8pm April 3 to 6am April 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, J6 to J7 - Lane closure for communications.